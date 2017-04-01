Judy Heston-Donnell Steps Down As NBVA President; Steve Schechner Takes Over The Reins

Steve Schechner

PHOENIX -- The National Bulk Vending Association announced that Judi Heston-Donnell, Funtastic Novelties Inc. (Fort Wayne, IN), has resigned as the association's president. Vice-president Steve Schechner of Capital Vending (Florence, AL) has filled the position.

NBVA treasurer Scott Ausmus, National Entertainment Network (Broomfield, CO), will assume the role of vice-president, while the association's secretary, David Kochan, DK Vending (Atlanta), becomes treasurer.

"As with our national elections, the NBVA is committed to a smooth transition when it comes to leadership," Schechner said. "We're also committed to moving forward with a great tradeshow in March that offers the high-quality of seminars and other programs our membership has come to expect."

As a past-president of NBVA, Schechner is well equipped to hit the ground running and assume all executive responsibilities, which include planning for the organization's annual exhibition and convention, which collocates with Amusement Expo International. This year's show is moving from its traditional Las Vegas location to Dallas. It will be held downtown in the Dallas Sheraton, March 14-16. NBVA will hold officer and board elections during its membership meeting at the conference.

Amusement Expo International, which is owned by the Amusement and Music Operators Association and the American Amusement Machine Association, is online at amusementexpo.org.