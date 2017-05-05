Canadian Public Art Group Employs Bulk Vending Machines For Fundraising Works

KINGS COUNTY, NS -- A Nova Scotian public art and educational organization has come up with a novel fundraising concept. Uncommon Common Art is selling miniature pieces of art to the general public through bulk vending machines. While this is not the first time a local group has sought to sell artworks through vending machines, it is the first time in memory that a bulk vender has been employed for the job.

Uncommon Common Art, a 10-year-old nonprofit organization, initially considered larger venders, such as National cigarette machines (think Artomatic) or full-size glassfronts, but eventually settled on Beaver Machine Corp.'s compact bulk equipment.

"We loved that [Beaver machines] are made in Canada, mechanically simple, small enough to put in the trunk of a car and well priced," said UCA founder and director Terry Drahos. "And Beaver was enthusiastic about our unique project."

The 2.5" capsules used in the Uncommon Common Art machines are supplied by Allstar Vending, another Canadian company.

The machines, called Eye Candy, vend original art pieces created by one of 20 participating local artists. The vend price is $20 and is activated by a token sold by the participating location. Sponsorship for machines is also available to local businesses. A sponsor gets its logo placed on the machine for $750 (Canadian) a year.