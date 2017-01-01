 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 2/28/2017

Man Pleads Guilty To Coin-Op Crime Spree In Missouri, Gets 18-Year Prison Sentence


Hank Schlesinger
swag@earthlink.net
TAGS: Richard W. Christian, coin-op machine thief, bulk vending, vending machine robber, Missouri coin-op crime spree

Richard W. Christian, coin-op machine thief, bulk vending
Richard W. Christian

FESTUS, MO -- Richard Wayne Christian, 29, whose crime spree last year seemed to focus on coin-operated vending devices, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. According to local reports, Christian's criminal activities were spread across several Missouri towns. In addition to the burglaries of retail establishments, he was accused of robbing multiple bill changers, bulk vending machines and an unidentified coin-op amusement device.

Christian pleaded guilty to eight burglary charges, nine counts of receiving stolen property, two charges of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of property damage and one count of tampering with a motor vehicle.

He was sentenced to 20 seven-year prison terms and three four-year terms; those sentences will likely be served concurrently. He will also be eligible for early release if he completes a 12-month treatment program.

Topic: Bulk Vending

Articles:
  • Bulk Vending Pioneer Daniel Paul Paszkiewicz Dies At 71
  • NBVA Puts Final Touches On Seminar Program And Convention Schedule
  • Brand Vending Products Renews Push Into Flat Arena With Novel Stickers And Temporary Tattoos
  • Judy Heston-Donnell Steps Down As NBVA President; Steve Schechner Takes Over The Reins
  • Bulk Vending Thief Is Nabbed In Nebraska
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 