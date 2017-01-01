Man Pleads Guilty To Coin-Op Crime Spree In Missouri, Gets 18-Year Prison Sentence

Richard W. Christian

FESTUS, MO -- Richard Wayne Christian, 29, whose crime spree last year seemed to focus on coin-operated vending devices, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. According to local reports, Christian's criminal activities were spread across several Missouri towns. In addition to the burglaries of retail establishments, he was accused of robbing multiple bill changers, bulk vending machines and an unidentified coin-op amusement device.

Christian pleaded guilty to eight burglary charges, nine counts of receiving stolen property, two charges of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of property damage and one count of tampering with a motor vehicle.

He was sentenced to 20 seven-year prison terms and three four-year terms; those sentences will likely be served concurrently. He will also be eligible for early release if he completes a 12-month treatment program.