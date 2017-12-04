Parisi Vending Co. Reinvents Classic Top Pops, A Bulk Premium

OCEANSIDE, NY -- Parisi Vending Co. Inc. is introducing a line of wrapped lollipops with sticks styled to resemble miniature tools. The company is also testing a vending machine for them.

According to owner Frank Parisi, the "toy pops" concept dates back to 1952, when they were introduced by bulk vending pioneer Eppy Charm Co. Parisi, who was inspired by the nostalgic chicken-egg concept to manufacture and market the All American Chicken Machine, reported that he remains on the lookout for "once-successful products that made an impact on the bulk vending industry," and the toy pops were obvious candidates.

Eppy's toy pops were initially designed as premiums for operators to give away to store owners, to foster loyalty and build goodwill. "From there, operators started to use them as a profit center when servicing their locations," the second-generation operator explained. A vendor serving the local civic club, doctors' offices, banks, barbershops, restaurants, supermarket and discount store with gumball machines would sell the toy pops to the locations, whose management either would give them away to young children accompanying their parents, or sell them over the counter.

"Today, these toy pops can also be used in candy crane mixes, dedicated crane machines, honor boxes and so much more," Parisi continued.

Parisi Toy Pops are supplied in 1,000-ct. bulk cases. A 36-ct. retail box for over-the-counter goods is under development, as are several other packaging options for a wider range of sales opportunities. The company's new lollipop vending machine in development will be animated.

Parisi Vending Co. has been in the route operations business since 1994, when Frank placed his first gumball machine in his local barbershop. The equipment developed by the company is designed for initial use on Parisi's own routes. Its machines are distributed to the amusement and bulk vending industry. The lollipop machine prototypes are undergoing this process, as did the All American Chicken Machine.

That leadoff vender currently can be found in retail stores in many parts of the world. It's operated as a private-label custom machine in the Golden Chick fast-food chain, including its stores in Pakistan, as well as in China, all of Europe and the Middle East.

Parisi's first toy pop line contains eight miniature tools in assorted colors; several other toy assortments are on tap for the future. The lollipops come in five assorted flavors and are kosher. The toy components are manufactured in the United States.

Operator pricing is $125 per thousand f.o.b. Oceanside, NY 11572. They can be purchased direct or through local distributors, which are being appointed. The first distributor is Pioneer Sales and Service (Menomonee Falls, WI). Prospective distributors wishing to handle Parisi Toy Pops can call (516) 678-3600 or email fparisi@parisivending.com.