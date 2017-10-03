 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 3/10/2017

Bulk Vending Pioneer Daniel Paul Paszkiewicz Dies At 71


Nick Montano
Nick@vendingtimes.net
Danny Paszkiewicz, bulking vending
Danny Paszkiewicz
BALTIMORE -- Bulk vending pioneer Daniel Paul "Danny" Paszkiewicz died on March 6. He was 71.

Paszkiewicz was the owner of Baltimore-based Cardinal Distributing Co. Inc., a leading supplier of vendable novelties. Its Cardinal Plastics Inc. subsidiary provides state-of-the-art injection molding for the fabrication of vending machine capsules, in which toys are placed, and many other applications.

Danny and his nephew, Tommy Paszkiewicz, founded Cardinal in the late 1960s. The company markets a wide array of capsuled novelties, confections and flat merchandise, along with vending equipment. The injection-molding division supplies much of the bulk vending channel with capsules. Tommy runs the company today.

He is survived by his wife Marree, brothers, Norbert and Stanley, and sisters Irmina Paszkiewicz, Rita Zgorski, Phyllis Nardi and Theresa Dusack. He was predeceased by his brother Raymond Paszkiewicz. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.


Services: Visitations will be held on Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ruck Towson Funeral Home Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), Towson, MD 21204. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, March 13, at 11 a.m. at C.C. St. Francis Xavier, 13717 Cuba Rd., Hunt Valley, MD 220130. Interment will follow at the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cristo Rey, 420 S. Chester St., Baltimore, MD 21231; Mother Seton Academy, 2215 Greenmount Ave., Baltimore, MD 21218; or the University of Maryland Medical Center, Division of Transplantation, 22 S. Greene St., Baltimore, MD 21201-1595. To honor Danny Paszkiewicz, the family suggests becoming an organ donor.

