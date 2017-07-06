 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 6/7/2017

Police Reportedly Discover Cocaine In Bulk Vending Machine


Nick Montano
Nick@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: vending, bulk vending machine, cocaine in vending machine, coin-op news, Bell Gardens Police

BELL GARDENS, CA -- Police said found cocaine in a bulk vending machine selling capsuled toys at the Taqueria Los Altos restaurant here. A mother and her son on June 5 purchased a toy from a machine for a quarter at the restaurant, according to police. When the boy was playing with the item, described as a putty ball, it burst, revealing white powder hidden inside of it.

Police reportedly tested the powder and said it was cocaine. They seized 136 grams, nearly five ounces, of the substance from the vending machine.

Police said the number on the side of the machine was registered to Snack Time Vending. The Los Angeles Times contacted the vending company where an unnamed woman said her business did operate two machines in the locations, but the machines that contained the drug-filled toys.

