 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 56, No. 12, December 2016, Posted On: 11/15/2016

Florida Location Hit By Bogus Bulk Vending Routeman


Hank Schlesinger
swag@earthlink.net
TAGS: vending machine theft, vending operator imposter, bulk vending, coin machine, coin-op news

WINTER HAVEN, FL -- It seems the tried and true often works for criminals. A brazen thief in Winter Haven, FL, made off with a single-head bulk vending machine on Nov. 9 by claiming to be its owner. According to local reports, the thief entered Sakura, a Japanese steakhouse and sushi bar, midday and claimed he needed to repair the machine. He then loaded it into a car and drove away.

Although one of the oldest tricks in the book, the scam is going through a resurgence, with more reports of similar thefts in recent years. Veteran operators have observed that these kinds of thefts could be prevented by inexpensive security devices, securing equipment to walls and outfitting route personnel with uniforms -- even only ball caps emblazoned with company logos.

There are no leads in the Winter Haven case, but authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-TIPS (8477).

Topic: Bulk Vending

Articles:
  • Students Learn Engineering By Building A Robotic Bulk Vending Machine
  • Speedy's One Stop Creates Single-Door Collection Solution For Racked-Configured Vending Machines
  • Koko's Confectionery & Novelty Experiences Steady Expansion After 21 Years In Business
  • NBVA Reports Uptick In Interest For Dallas Show
  • Pills Found In Bulk Vender Trigger Police Investigation
Copyright © 2016 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 