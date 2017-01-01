 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 3/24/2017

Firefighters Free Child's Finger Stuck In Bulk Vending Machine


Hank Schlesinger
swag@earthlink.net
TAGS: gumball machine, bulk vending machine, coin machine, Greenwich bulk vending, finger stuck in vending machine

GREENWICH, CT -- A young child needed the assistance of firefighters after he got his finger stuck in a bulk vending machine. According to local news reports, a four-year-old boy in Greenwich, CT, managed to wedge his finger in the wheel of a gumball machine at a local barbershop.

When attempts by the staff to extricate the child proved futile, the local fire department was called in. Firefighters freed the boy by breaking the machine's globe, then dismantling the unit.

The Greenwich incident recalls a string of incidents a few years ago in which children somehow managed to get themselves trapped inside skill cranes in attempts to retrieve plush toys.

Topic: Bulk Vending

