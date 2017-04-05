Minus Forty Rolls Out Double-Door Cooler With Integrated Smartlock Health Timer

GEORGETOWN, ON -- Minus Forty Technologies Corp. is taking orders for its double-door 43-UDGR-L1 cooler with a Smartlock health timer, which will begin production on May 8.

Previously offered only on Minus Forty's single-door coolers and freezers, Smartlock's availability on its double-door 43-UDGR-L1 model allows merchandising of perishable food products alongside beverages in the same unit.

Smartlock was designed to meet the National Automatic Merchandising Association's standards and state health department regulations that require lockout mechanisms in the event of a high-temperature event within the cooler or freezer.

The 43-UDGR cooler with Smartlock will reportedly cut purchase costs by approximately 25% and narrow the cooler's footprint by 13.5" versus two single-door locking coolers. It meets both D.O.E. 2017 and EPA 2020 regulations.