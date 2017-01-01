Snyder's-Lance Invests In Natural Foodworks Group

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Snack food giant Snyder's-Lance Inc. said it has made an investment in Denver, CO-based Natural Foodworks Group LLC, which specializes in natural and organic food products. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

NFG provides contract manufacturing to entrepreneurs commercializing and scaling their natural and organic brands for larger consumer audiences. The company makes it possible for startup brands to reach the production scale needed to serve natural retailers on a national basis.

Charlotte, NC-based Snyder's-Lance said the investment and strategic partnership align with its mission to expand better-for-you options focused on ingredients, quality and taste.

"We look forward to leveraging [NFG's] expertise and innovative production capabilities to bring some exciting new items to market," said Snyder's-Lance president and chief executive officer Carl E. Lee Jr.

NFG chief executive Robb Caseria said his company's know-how combined with Snyder's-Lance's established national distribution network will allow the company to get better-for-you snacks to a wider range of customers.