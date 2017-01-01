Compass Group USA Announces Landmark Commitment To Reduce Food Waste By 25% In 3 Years

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Foodservice and vending giant Compass Group USA said it will reduce 25% of its food waste by 2020 from a 2016 baseline to offset the associated negative environmental and financial impacts. According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, an estimated 40% of food in the U.S. goes uneaten. In partnership with celebrity chef Tom Colicchio and Unilever, Compass has launched a platform to raise awareness and promote waste solutions.

Building off its Envision2020 strategy, Compass's food waste reduction plan provides training and tools to reduce surplus at the source, food recovery partnerships to donate excess to the community and marketing materials to educate the public on ways to save at home.

On April 28, Compass Group cafés across the country will celebrate the first National Stop Food Waste Day as part of Earth Month. The contract foodservice company will showcase its Imperfectly Delicious Produce program, which has "rescued" two million pounds of rescued produce nationwide; Waste Not internal tracking tool to measure waste; and Save the Food marketing and root-to-stem recipes.

"Compass says 'enough is enough.' We serve 9.4 million meals a day and are in a position to make some real change," said Amy Keister, Compass Group USA vice-president of consumer engagement. "Let's take our national love affair with food and work together to find a solution to stop food waste."

Based in Charlotte, NC, Compass Group North America, a division of UK-based Compass Group PLC, had $16 billion in revenues in 2016.