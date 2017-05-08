 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 5, May 2017, Posted On: 5/10/2017

Vollrath's New Showroom On Wheels Debuts At NRA Show May 20-23


Vollrath Press Release
TAGS: food service, vending, Vollrath Experience Tour", Vollrath Co., National Restaurant Association Show, 2017 NRA Show, Brian Hedlund

PRESS RELEASE

Source: Vollrath Co. | Released May 8, 2017

The "Vollrath Experience Tour" features company's breadth of serving systems and components
 SHEBOYGAN, WI--May 8, 2017-- Vollrath Co. will give NRA showgoers an exclusive opportunity to explore its extensive line of serving systems and components with its new Vollrath Experience Tour -- a traveling showroom in an expandable 48-foot trailer. The tour will be in Vollrath's booth No. 4021 South Hall at the National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show, held May 20-23 in Chicago, IL, at McCormick Place.

Committed to providing the foodservice community with best-in-class products and training, Vollrath's serving systems showroom includes intuitive guides that walk guests through each step of the specifying and purchasing processes. Architects, designers, consultants and foodservice operators alike are invited to explore the mobile showroom to get inspired and see everything from design and engineering, to construction and materials, to graphics, signage and lighting, along with Vollrath's wide-ranging equipment selection.

The 600-sq.ft. trailer highlights Vollrath's unique in-house design and engineering studios, which allow exclusive flexibility in materials and construction methods -- creating better products at better prices. It will continue its tour through the year across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"Creating unique experiences in line with your surroundings is one of the most exciting aspects of the foodservice and merchandising industries," said Brian Hedlund, managing director of serving systems and components at Vollrath Co. "With an extensive array of in-house design capabilities, Vollrath has a well-earned reputation for offering the industry's most strategically branded carts, kiosks and inline systems. We expect this cross-country endeavor to increase market awareness and create some excitement of our capabilities."

For more detail on the 2017 Vollrath Experience Tour, visit vollrath.com/tour17.

About: Vollrath Co. LLC, based in Sheboygan, WI, designs, develops and manufactures foodservice industry's finest "smallwares" and equipment. For more information about Vollrath, its products, facilities in the U.S., Europe, Mexico and China, and the 19 foodservice industries it serves, visit vollrath.com.

