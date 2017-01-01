National Restaurant Association Hails President Trump's Executive Order Expanding Apprenticeship Program

PRESS RELEASE

Source: National Restaurant Association | Released June. 15, 2017

The National Restaurant Association (NRA) and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) applaud President Trump's Executive Order expanding and streamlining apprenticeship programs. The Executive Order will streamline the administrative process of the current apprenticeship program by shifting the certification from the Department of Labor to industry; encouraging apprenticeships in colleges, high schools and other entities; and most importantly will double funding for apprenticeship programs.

"Apprenticeships create more affordable education and job training, especially for those Americans who want to work in the hospitality, restaurant and foodservice industry. The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation has already begun creating and implementing our apprenticeship program and with today's Executive Order we will have even more opportunities to help employees in the hospitality industry move up the ladder for fulfilling and rewarding careers," stated Dawn Sweeney, NRA president and chief executive.

Last year, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation was awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Labor to create the first ever federally registered hospitality sector apprenticeship program. Together with the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA), the NRAEF launched the Hospitality Sector Registered Apprenticeship project. Through this project, we will identify at least 450 apprentices in the restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry, and put them on a defined pathway to management-level positions through on-the-job paid training and standardized instruction.

"We are excited about working with the Administration to help create more job and career opportunities in the restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry through apprenticeship. The Foundation has already begun working with the industry to develop and implement an apprenticeship program that provides the skills and training needed for career advancement across multiple management positions," stated Rob Gifford, Executive Vice President, National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

ABOUT

Founded in 1919, the National Restaurant Association is the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which comprises 1 million restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of more than 14.7 million employees. We represent the industry in Washington, DC, and advocate on its behalf. We operate the industry's largest trade show (NRA Show May 19-22, 2018, in Chicago); leading food safety training and certification program (ServSafe); unique career-building high school program (the NRAEF's ProStart). For more information, visit restaurant.org.

As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's mission of service to the public is dedicated to enhancing the industry's training and education, career development and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower and Advance today and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. For more information on the NRAEF, visit chooserestaurants.org.

Information contained on this page is provided by the company via press release distributed by the company, organization, agency or other "source." Vending Times Inc. and VendingTimes.com make no warranties or representations in connection therewith.