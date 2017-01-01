Pepsi Targets India's Breakfast Market With Ready-Cook Specialties

NEW DELHI, India -- PepsiCo Inc. has a big interest in India's breakfast market, and is launching a ready-to-cook range of whole-grain meals tailored to local tastes. The beverage and food giant's target is the Indian millennial, who is described as increasingly on the go "in the face of urbanization." And this demographic wants a familiar, nutritious and freshly prepared hot breakfast.

To meet this demand, PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd. has launched ready-to-cook idli, dosa, upma and khichdi. Developed in collaboration with celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, these familiar favorites can be cooked in three to five minutes, and will be sold under the Quaker Nutri Foods brand.

Idli is a savory cake prepared by steaming a batter made from fermented lentils and rice. Khichdi is another preparation made from rice and lentils. Dosa is a sort of pancake prepared with a fermented batter made from rice and black gram, the edible seed of a popular legume; it can be stuffed with potatoes or cheese. Upma is a thick porridge prepared with roasted semolina or rice flour, often with added vegetables and seasonings.

PepsiCo brought the Quaker brand to India a decade ago to sell packaged breakfast items. It tested upma and poha (a flattened rice specialty) a few years ago, but with minimal success. This time around, PepsiCo has enhanced the nutritional content of the whole-grain regional favorites and made this benefit more prominent on the packaging. PepsiCo also has introduced Tropicana Essentials fortified juices in India to aid in the fight against specific nutrition deficiencies.