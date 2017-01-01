Manitowoc Foodservice Rebrands As Welbilt Inc., Effective March 6

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL -- Manitowoc Foodservice reports that it is rebranding the company as Welbilt Inc., as part of a strategic repositioning in the wake of its spinoff from the Manitowoc Co. in March of last year. The name change takes effect on March 6. As of that date, the company's New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol will change to NYSE:WBT.

Welbilt has an extensive portfolio of both hot and cold foodservice equipment, from ovens, fryers, steamers, grills, ranges and induction cooktops to beverage dispensers, blenders, refrigerators and icemakers. Its commercial foodservice lines include Cleveland Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, fitKitchen, Garland, Koolaire, Kolpak, Lincoln, Merco, Merrychef, Multiplex, RDI and Servend, as well as Manitowoc.

Welbilt has a global manufacturing footprint. Its brands serve the world's largest quick service, fast casual and fine dining restaurants, among many other commercial clients. In 2016, the company released 23 product innovations and received two Kitchen Innovation Awards from the National Restaurant Association, as well as a variety of customer appreciation awards. It has been an Energy Star Partner of the Year since 2009.

"Welbilt reflects our promise and commitment to bringing innovation to the table," said Hubertus M. Muehlhaeuser, Welbilt's president and chief executive. Recalling that the company's consistent history of innovation is rooted in the Welbilt stove introduced by the Hirsch brothers in 1929, Muehlhaeuser noted that Welbilt developed to become the first company in the industry pursuing a complete systems approach. "Our primary objective is to continue offering a complete solution for the entire kitchen with high-quality products supported by excellent service that help our customers' kitchens reach their full potential," he said.

Headquartered in Florida and operating 18 manufacturing facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, the company sells through a global network of more than 3,000 distributors and dealers in over 100 countries.