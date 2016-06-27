Performance Food Group Announces Expansion Of Distribution Facility In Tennessee

PRESS RELEASE

Performance Food Group Co. recently broke ground to expand its Performance Foodservice--Lester food distribution facility in Lebanon, TN.

The expansion project will include construction of a 10,000-sq.ft. addition to the current operation at 401 Maddox-Simpson Parkway. The addition will pave the way for a significant increase in cooler capacity for products including fresh meats and produce and provide a new separate storage room for material handling equipment such as fork lifts and pallet jacks. New warehouse racks and pick slots will be added in the dry goods warehouse where the equipment was previously stored. The project is expected to be completed by year-end and will likely result in the hiring of additional commercial truck drivers and warehouse workers.

"Our Lester team has done a great job growing their customer base with both multi-unit and independent restaurants over the past several years," said Dave Flitman, president and chief executive of PFG's Performance Foodservice division. "They've outgrown their existing cooler, so the additional cooler capacity and improved layout will position them for continuing growth well into the future."

Performance Foodservice--Lester distributes fresh meats and produce, dry groceries, frozen and refrigerated products, and restaurant supplies. Its customers include local and multi-chain restaurants, country clubs, daycare centers, hospitals, schools, nursing homes and correctional facilities primarily located in Tennessee, southern Kentucky and northern Alabama. The PFG facility currently employs approximately 280 people.

"By expanding our cooler capacity, we can add products that will enable us to tap into new restaurant segments vital to our continuing growth," said Jim Thompson, president of Performance Foodservice--Lester. "This expansion will also result in an improved facility layout, which will increase our efficiency and enable us to better serve our customers. We're excited about our future prospects and looking forward to growing our customer base--not only in Tennessee but in the surrounding states as well."

Performance Foodservice--Lester can trace its history back to 1930 when Kenneth O. Lester founded a one-man retail grocery business. After his son joined the company in the 1960s, the Lester family transformed the business and shifted focus to the emerging foodservice industry before it eventually merged with the newly formed Performance Food Group in 1988.

ABOUT: Through its family of leading foodservice distributors -- Performance Foodservice, Vistar and PFG Customized -- Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes approximately 150,000 food and food-related products from 68 distribution centers to over 150,000 customer locations across the United States. PFG's 13,000+ associates serve a diverse mix of customers, from independent and chain restaurants to schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers and theaters. The company sources its products from more than 5,000 suppliers and serves as an important partner to its suppliers by providing them access to the company's broad customer base.

