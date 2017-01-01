 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 5/19/2017

Coca-Cola To Distribute Blendtec's In-Cup Blending System


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Nitro Blending System, Blendtek, Coca-Cola Co., Nitro Blending System distributor, smoothie blending system

Nitro Blending System, Blendtek OREM, UT -- Blendtec Inc. has named Coca-Cola Co. the exclusive distributor for its new Nitro Blending System, which mixes smoothies and other frozen drinks in a disposable cup that could be handed to a customer.

Using the system, foodservice staff can place ingredients into the cup, lock it into place in the machine, blend and serve, with no jar, pouring or cleaning necessary. Blendtec said the new technology eliminates most product waste. The company recommends making blended drinks with Coca-Cola's Minute Maid concentrates, frozen fruit, ice and water.

Orem, UT-based Blendtec manufactures commercial blenders and dispensers for the foodservice industry, as well as commercial-grade blenders and appliances for home use.

Topic: Foodservice News

