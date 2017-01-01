 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 3, March 2017, Posted On: 2/27/2017

Primera Introduces Desktop LX2000 Color Label Printer For Food And Beverage Applications


PLYMOUTH, MN -- New from Primera Technology Inc., a manufacturer of specialty printers, is the LX2000, billed as its "fastest" desktop color label printer to date. It reportedly produces labels at speeds of up to 6" per second -- about 25% faster than Primera's best-selling LX900 color label printer.

Large, separate ink cartridges for cyan, magenta, yellow and black keep the cost per label low. It uses pigment-based ink that better resists fading caused by UV light, chemicals and water. It also features a built-in "pizza-wheel" cutter and viewing window to see label stock levels. It connects to a computer by Ethernet or USB 2.0, and wirelessly.

Product labels for coffee, wine, water, bakery and confectionery and other specialty foods are among the many applications. The LX2000 is also suited for private and retail labeling, test marketing and prepress proofing.

Printer drivers are included for Windows Vista, 7 and 8, along with Bartender Ultralite Software (for Windows) to format label designs and to add barcodes and QR codes and more. A Mac driver is under development. The LX2000 sells for $3,995.

