AdvancePierre Opens East Coast Production Facility In Vineland, NJ

VINELAND, NJ -- AdvancePierre Foods inaugurated its newest manufacturing facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 21 at the Vineland, NJ, site. The 75,000-sq.ft. plant houses two raw and four cooked production lines for Philly steak.

Construction of the facility was begun in June 2016 by Allied Specialty Foods, which AdvancePierre acquired in October 2016. The acquisition expanded Advance­Pierre's market position in the Philly steak market, providing entry into fully cooked product offerings.

"This new facility expands our production capacity in a product category that is primed for growth," said AdvancePierre chief operating officer George Chappelle. "The investment in four cooked production lines underscores the importance of this new capability in our product portfolio in meeting the market demand for this versatile, easy-to-prepare, premium product."

Covering the plant's opening ceremony, the Vineland Daily Journal reported that Lieutenant-Governor Kim Guadagno and Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci attended the grand-opening ceremony and lauded Advance­Pierre's decision to move ahead with the new facility after acquiring Allied Specialty Foods. The company retained 70 full-time Allied employees for its Vineland staff of 266, and is endeavoring to fill another 60 positions.

Earlier this month, AdvancePierre became a wholly owned subsidiary of Tyson Foods, one of the world's largest food companies, whose leading brands include Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair. AdvancePierre observed that its prominence in categories such as fully cooked burgers and Philly steak aligns with Tyson Foods' strategic intent to sustainably feed the world with a fast-growing portfolio of protein-packed brands.