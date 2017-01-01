Stoelting Teams With Summit Vendor Finance To Expand Equipment Funding Options

KIEL, WI -- Stoelting Foodservice, a division of Vollrath Co. LLC, and manufacturer of frozen dessert equipment, has partnered with Summit Vendor Finance, a unit of Summit Funding Group, to provide flexible financing solutions for its customers in the U.S. and Canada.

The partnership will enable customers to purchase any of Stoelting's soft-serve, frozen custard, batch and frozen beverage dispensing equipment. Kiel, WI-based Stoelting's customers will also benefit from Mason, OH-based Summit's experience serving the foodservice industry.

Stoelting said the equipment financing offered through Summit will provide business owners the means to acquire equipment based on an operating budget, rather than with cash on hand. Lease and loan options are available.