Billy Dec Announced As Keynote Speaker For BAR At NRA Show 2016: May 22

Source: National Restaurant Association | Released May. 17, 2016

The Emmy Award-Winning TV personality and restaurant operator will lend his expertise to the beverage-alcohol focused event as part of the NRA Show on May 22

CHICAGO--May 17, 2016 -- The National Restaurant Association today announced Billy Dec, CEO and founder of Rockit Ranch Productions, as the 2016 keynote speaker of BAR (Beverage Alcohol for Restaurants) at the National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show on May 22 at 11 a.m. at Chicago's McCormick Place.

Dec will discuss his successes and challenges in brand differentiation and creating leading beverage programs at his award-winning concepts, as well as how Rockit Ranch Productions increases profitability year-after-year. Dec also will explore current industry trends and topics, including:

» Forecasting industry trends;

» Sustaining growth;

» Building a trusted company culture;

» Creating a brand value in a top-tier market; and

» Utilizing social media to drive traffic to individual concepts.

Operators can hear firsthand the evolution of his six hospitality concepts and how the Rockit Ranch brand produces elevated entertainment experiences across the full spectrum of bar and restaurant concepts. Dec also will explore how brand differentiation plays a role in each of his concept's distinctive beverage programs.

"Having Billy Dec present this year's BAR keynote allows us to share with our attendees cutting edge tactics on creating and sustaining beverage operations in an ever-changing industry," Lisa Ingram, Convention Chair for NRA Show 2016 and CEO and President of White Castle System, Inc. says. "For over 12 years, Rockit Ranch has been a major player in Chicago's hospitality scene and has maintained a curated beverage program, unique to each concept's individual brand. We look forward to Billy's insight on how beverage innovation can drive successful programs and maximize profits."

In addition to his role at Rockit Ranch Productions, Dec serves as entertainment contributor on ABC's Windy City Live, and as a food xontributor on NBC's TODAY Show. Known for his loyal following on social media.

Dec's keynote speech begins at 11 a.m. on May 22 in the Lakeside Center, Room E350, and is open to all NRA Show and BAR attendees, exhibitors and press. Tickets for BAR at the NRA Show can be purchased here.

The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show® is the largest annual gathering of restaurant, foodservice, and lodging professionals in the world. NRA Show® 2016 will be held May 21-24 at McCormick Place in Chicago, and the 2016 BAR at NRA Show Event, held in conjunction with NRA Show, will take place May 22-23. The events attract 66,000+ attendees and visitors from all 50 states and 100+ countries, and showcase the latest products, services, innovative ideas, up-to-the-minute information about trends and issues, and growth opportunities. For more information, visit the NRA Show and BAR websites at Restaurant.org/Show and Restaurant.org/BAR.

ABOUT: Founded in 1919, the National Restaurant Association is the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which comprises more than one million restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of 14.4 million employees. We represent the industry in Washington, D.C., and advocate on its behalf. Visit Restaurant.org.

