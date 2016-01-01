 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 56, No. 12, December 2016, Posted On: 11/23/2016

AdvancePierre Takes Big Bite Out Of Cheesesteak Market


Nick Montano
Nick@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc., cheesesteak business, Allied Specialty Foods Inc., vending, food service

CINCINNATI -- Flush with newly raised cash, AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc. has bought a stake in the cheesesteak category. The company recently acquired Allied Specialty Foods Inc. for $60 million in cash.

Allied operates a 20,000-sq.ft. manufacturing facility in Vineland, NJ, and it began building a 70,000-sq.ft. facility in June. The company was founded 60 years ago as a provider of meats for Philly cheesesteaks to restaurants and foodservice providers. It sells other steaks and chicken products, too.

"The Philly steak category is primed for growth, and this acquisition strengthens our position, brings us additional products and production capacity and expands our geographic reach," said AdvancePierre chief executive John Simons.

AdvancePierre, which provides sandwiches and entrees to vending operators and other foodservice providers, already has a Philly steak line. The Allied deal could greatly expand its market share in that category.

AdvancePierre generated $1.6 billion in revenue last year; it raised $449 million in an IPO completed on July 14.

Topic: Foodservice News

Articles:
  • ConAgra Completes Lamb Weston Spinoff, Changes Name
  • Partnership For A Healthier America Honors Sodexo For Vending And Foodservice Progress
  • Performance Food Group Announces Expansion Of Distribution Facility In Tennessee
  • Billy Dec Announced As Keynote Speaker For BAR At NRA Show 2016: May 22
  • Mintel: Stressed Out Americans Are Driving U.S. Salty Snacks Market
Copyright © 2016 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 