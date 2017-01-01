Aramark Cites Progress Minimizing Environmental Footprint

PHILADELPHIA -- Aramark has released its Food Waste Progress Report, which highlights progress toward its target to reduce food waste by 50% by 2030. The company reported that 100% of its contract foodservice locations are now tracking waste, enabling better decisions about what to purchase and how much to prepare. Five hundred of its largest accounts are using waste-tracking technology by LeanPath, a food-waste prevention company.

Additionally, 86% of Aramark's university dining halls have reportedly implemented "trayless" dining, reducing waste by almost two ounces per person, and decreasing energy, water and cleaning chemicals. It also reported an increase in food donations, to about 100,000 lbs., over the past year.

"We serve 2 billion meals annually. Our goal to reduce the amount of food waste we generate 50% by 2030 can make a meaningful difference to our business, the environment and communities," said Aramark senior vice-president of transformation Harrald Kroeker.

Aramark's approach is consistent with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's food-recovery hierarchy, which calls for reducing food waste before it is even generated, then feeding hungry people, followed by feeding animals and composting.