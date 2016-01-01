Partnership For A Healthier America Honors Sodexo For Vending And Foodservice Progress

WASHINGTON -- The Partnership for a Healthier America has awarded its first-ever Partner of the Year Award to Sodexo. The award recognizes Sodexo's efforts to make healthier choices more accessible to millions of consumers in the locations that it serves. PHA will present the award at its Fit to Celebrate Gala in Washington on Nov. 17.

PHA was created in 2010 in conjunction with First Lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move! effort and brings together public, private and nonprofit leaders focused on developing strategies to end childhood obesity.

In 2014, Sodexo announced six metrics-driven PHA commitments intended to combat childhood obesity and make healthier choices more accessible. Sodexo claims that third-party verification shows that it has exceeded several goal targets, including offering healthier vending options, implementing "smarter" lunchroom tactics, and serving an additional 17 million free breakfasts in primary and secondary schools. The PHA winner was selected from a pool of more than 200 eligible partners.

The partnership praised Sodexo's Mindful healthy dining program, introduced in 2014. The number of Mindful items sold since then reportedly jumped to 15 million from six million.

Sodexo, a French foodservices and facilities management company headquartered in the Paris suburb of Issy-les-Moulineaux, is one of the world's largest multinational corporations. It employs 420,000 employees in 80 countries; 130,000 work in North America. Sodexo's U.S. division is based in Gaithersburg, MD. It provides vending and food services to business and industry, hospitals, healthcare facilities, schools and government, among other accounts.