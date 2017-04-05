Fuji Electric Enters U.S. Bean-To-Cup Brewer Market

EDISON, NJ -- Making its foray into the American bean-to-cup commercial brewer market, Fuji Electric Corp. of America is introducing a coffee machine called BeanBrew.

The cup-at-a-time machine's grinding unit is powered by a high-performance motor that grinds the coffee beans to a fine and uniform consistency, even at low RPMs, according to Fuji. Conventional machines powered by motors running at higher RPMs, conversely, can burn or oxidize the beans, ultimately affecting the flavor, the company explained. The brewing process involves steaming and pressing the beans to extract maximum flavor and aroma.

BeanBrew uses simple push buttons for easy operation, making it ideal for offices and hotels, and at convenience stores where 24/7 access to fresh coffee is required without the need for a dedicated attendant.

The UL-listed and NSF-certified machines feature multiple bean hoppers, a hot water dispenser and options for easy calibration to maximize flavor.

While it is new to the U.S. bean-to-cup brewer market, Fuji Electric said it has more than 40,000 machines deployed in convenience stores in Japan, which have dispensed 2.4 billion cups of coffee to date.

"That means that every minute there are more than one thousand cups of coffee being dispensed by a Fuji Electric bean-to-cup coffee machine, and we're excited for U.S. consumers to see what a difference the coffee machine itself plays in the overall experience," said Jeff Knapp, general manager of Fuji Electric Corp. of America's food and beverage department. "Our engineers spend years developing new products that meet our strict quality standards, and the result of these efforts is a coffee machine that will produce better coffee with a smoother, deeper, more luxurious flavor."

Fuji Electric Corp. of America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan's Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., and has distributed the company's products in the U.S. since 1970.