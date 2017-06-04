Rich Coast Becomes Two Rivers Single-Cup Coffee Distributor For Central PA

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – Two Rivers Coffee LLC said Rich Coast Coffee & Tea, an established office coffee service provider based in Lewiston, PA, will distribute its single-cup line throughout central Pennsylvania.

Based in South Plainfield, NJ, Two Rivers Coffee was founded in April 2012 to market the Brooklyn Bean Roastery brand. It manufactures single-serve coffee under its own brand name and licensed products for other brands. It also provides private-label single-cup coffee to other roasters and retail chains.

Established in 1978, Rich Coast Coffee & Tea operates OCS in 42 counties in central Pennsylvania. It will sell Two Rivers single-cup capsules to its customers in the region and supply them to other operators. Rich Coast vice-president Jason Ufema, who represents the company's second generation, will oversee the new distribution agreement. The company has additional branches in Selinsgrove, Williamsport, Clearfield, Altoona and Harrisburg.

"We're pleased to have Rich Coast join us," said Two Rivers Coffee Co. vice-president of sales Jay McMenamin. "They're a class outfit and have a very large presence in the area they serve."

Rich Coast had exclusively sold Keurig Green Mountain single-cup capsules companywide, but will replace the Waterbury, VT, roaster's brand with Two Rivers' line.