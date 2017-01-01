Almost Three Quarters Of Barrie House Coffee Portfolio Is Now Organic Fair Trade

ELMSFORD, NY -- Barrie House Coffee Co., a roaster and supplier based here, said 78% of its coffee portfolio is now organic Fair Trade Certified and that it's transitioning most of its products to the standard.

The small-batch, artisanal roaster makes hundreds of different coffees. Through the years, the company has included more Fair Trade coffees and became a certified organic manufacturer. Barrie House has been a Fair Trade partner since 2011.

Coffee with the Fair Trade Certified label guarantees consumers that the farmers who grew the coffee are paid a fair price for their harvests and are organized into cooperatives that sell direct to buyers in consuming countries.

"In transitioning the majority of our coffee portfolio to organic fair trade, we transition with our customers who are increasingly exhibiting a heightened awareness when making purchasing choices for organic Fair Trade Certified, artisanal coffee at competitive prices," Barrie House chief executive David Goldstein said.

In other news, Barrie House recently announced that it is sponsoring the costs of 2,500 sacks of organic fertilizer to strengthen organic coffee production in Guatemala. | READ MORE