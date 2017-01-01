Antique Coffee & Vending Changes Name To BrewSmart Beverage

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL -- Antique Coffee & Vending has grown steadily since its modest beginning in an Arlington Heights, IL, garage nearly 50 years ago. Founded by Kurt E. Unter, the company has become an industry leader serving customers in 14 states.

"My father's philosophy was simple: No matter what we have to do, we will satisfy the customer," said Scott E. Unter, Kurt's son. With that sentiment in mind, Antique Coffee has committed to taking its business model and technology into the future in ways that celebrate its past.

Starting June 1, Antique Coffee will be known as BrewSmart Beverage. The company emphasized that the succession of ownership will uphold Antique Coffee's tradition of personal customer service while adding exciting advances.

New to BrewSmart are an entirely new website and invoicing software, together with a service department outfitted with tablets, smartphones and real-time GPS tracking. These are complemented by an online ordering and bill payment center, as well as email service request forms.

These upgrades will further improve current customer satisfaction standards, BrewSmart explained. The firm boasts a 24/7-service department, staffed by technicians with 150 years' combined experience. The company boasts that it answers 99% of service calls within 24 hours and solves most issues the same day.

Scott Unter, BrewSmart's president, observed that he is dedicated to carrying the torch of his father's legacy, recognizing that maintaining the company's Better Business Bureau A+ rating is an essential part. He offers his personal guarantee: "If you are not 100% satisfied with the services you are receiving from BrewSmart Beverage, I ask that you contact me directly."

BrewSmart provides office refreshment, pure water and full-line vending services to clients in the greater Chicagoland area, northwestern Indiana and southeastern Wisconsin.