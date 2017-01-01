The Shindlers' Extensive Coffee Memorabilia Collection Goes On Auction Block: Bidding Begins June 22

HICKSVILLE, NY -- Barbara Shindler, who with her late husband Lowell founded OCS provider US Coffee a half-century ago, is auctioning off their extensive coffee memorabilia collection.

Amassed by the couple over the decades, the collection includes several thousand pieces. "It's probably the largest collection of coffee advertising privately owned," said their son Doug Shindler, who now owns Hicksville, NY-based US Coffee. Barbara remains active in the business.

The Shindlers will auction off the first lots of the collection beginning on June 22 at Weiss Auctions in Lynbrook, NY, on Long Island, and online. Click here to view the auction catalog.

Lowell Shindler died in 2012. The National Automatic Merchandising Association posthumously named him the 2015 Coffee Legend for his contributions to the coffee service channel during his 44-year career.