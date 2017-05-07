 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 7, July 2017, Posted On: 7/5/2017

Max By Maxwell House Lets Drinkers Choose Caffeine Level


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: coffee news, new coffee concept, Kraft Heinz Co., Max by Maxwell House, preferred amount of caffeine, Max Boost, single-cup coffee, Max Indulge, new cocoa blends

Max by Maxwell House PITTSBURGH -- New from Kraft Heinz Co. is Max by Maxwell House, a new brand that lets consumers choose their cup of coffee based on their preferred amount of caffeine.

Max Boost offers varying levels of caffeine -- 1.25, 1.5 and 1.75 times the caffeine of an average cup of arabica coffee -- without changing the taste or how it is prepared.

Max by Maxwell House is available in roast, ground and soluble formats and single-serve K-Cups. The new line also includes Max Indulge, coffee and cocoa blends in mocha, mocha and salted caramel, and mocha and S'mores flavors.

Topic: Coffee Service News

