Max By Maxwell House Lets Drinkers Choose Caffeine Level

PITTSBURGH -- New from Kraft Heinz Co. is Max by Maxwell House, a new brand that lets consumers choose their cup of coffee based on their preferred amount of caffeine.

Max Boost offers varying levels of caffeine -- 1.25, 1.5 and 1.75 times the caffeine of an average cup of arabica coffee -- without changing the taste or how it is prepared.

Max by Maxwell House is available in roast, ground and soluble formats and single-serve K-Cups. The new line also includes Max Indulge, coffee and cocoa blends in mocha, mocha and salted caramel, and mocha and S'mores flavors.