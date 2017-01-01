 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017

Colombian Coffee Production Rises 18% In February


BOGOTA, Colombia -- Colombia produced 1.29 million 60-kg. bags of arabica coffee in February, an 18% increase, compared with the 1.1 million bags produced during in February 2016.

According to the Colombian Coffee Growers Federation (FNC), year-to-date production reached nearly 2.6 million bags, a 15% increase, compared with the 2.2 million bags produced between January 2016 and February 2016.

Similarly, during the past 12 months (March 2016-February 2017), coffee production increased 2% by reaching a total of 14.6 million 60-kg. bags.

Colombia is the world's leading producer of mild washed Arabica coffee. During this crop year so far (October 2016-February 2017), its coffee production has increased 9%, reaching more than 6.9 million 60-kg. bags.

Coffee Service News

