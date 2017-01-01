 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 7, July 2017, Posted On: 6/22/2017

Corporate Essentials' Joe Simonovich Advances To Chief Growth Officer


Nick Montano
Nick@vendingtimes.net
PARSIPPANY, NJ -- Corporate Essentials has promoted Joe Simonovich to chief growth officer. Simonovich will now oversee all aspects of the Parsippany, NJ-based OCS company's growth strategy, which comprises marketing, business development, customer service, research and development, and technology. He will report to CE president and chief executive Judson Kleinman.

Simonovich was previously CE's senior vice-president of operations. He led the company's rebranding in 2014 and cofounded its business-to-consumer channel, Shoffee.com, in 2007. Before joining CE, he worked for Office Depot, Allied Office Products and Accurate Office Supply.

"The promotion of Joe to the role of chief growth officer is integral to the continued success and long-term strategy of Corporate Essentials," Kleinman said.

Founded in 1996, Corporate Essentials says it provides office refreshment service to more than 1,500 companies in the greater metropolitan New York City.

