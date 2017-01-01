 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 5/19/2017

Farmer Bros. Introduces Cold-Brew Coffee Filter Packs


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: coffee news, Farmer Bros. Co., Farmer Brothers Artisan Collection, cold-brew packs, cold-brew preparation, Gerard Bastiaanse

Farmer Bros. Co., a national coffee roaster based here, are cold brew filter packs under its Artisan Collection brand. The vacuum-sealed, pre-measured filter packs are designed to eliminate untidiness associated with standard cold-brew preparation methods. It also reduces labor because no measuring or grinding is required.

"As the popularity of cold brew has grown, we have heard customers voice concerns about the effort and time to prepare this on-trend beverage," said Farmer Brothers senior vice-president of marketing Gerard Bastiaanse. "We wanted to offer our customers an innovative solution to the standard method of preparing cold brew that would reduce labor costs while providing the smooth, consistent flavor their consumers crave."

Farmer Bros. says its Artisan Collection is sustainably produced in roasting plants using 100% renewable energy credits. Farmer Bros. also sells coffee and tea under the Superior, Metropolitan, Cain's, McGarvey and China Mist.

Topic: Coffee Service News

