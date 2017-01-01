 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 5/23/2017

Starbucks Debuts Whole-Bean Serenade Single-Cup Brewer


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Starbucks Serenade, Starbucks single-cup coffee machine, Michael Hinson, Brew Avenue Refreshment Services, Joey Poole, office coffee service, vending

SEATTLE -- The new countertop Serenade single-cup brewer from Starbucks prepares coffeehouse favorites at the touch of a button. It's equipped with a 17" touchscreen and the ability to add a payment device. It has two 3-lb. and one 2-lb. whole bean hoppers and two 5-lb. soluble product hoppers. Beverage selections include coffee, iced coffee, Tazo chai latte and hot chocolate. Separate access to ice is needed to prepare iced coffee.

When filled with Starbucks whole-bean coffees, hot cocoa mix and Tazo chai latte, the Serenade produces 50 8-fl.oz. beverages per hour. The machine is NSF-certified, measures 20.1" W. x 23" D. x 40.4" H. and weighs 120 lbs. It requires a dedicated cold water line.

Starbucks Serenade, Starbucks single-cup coffee machine
STARBUCKS SERENADE: Joey Poole (l) unveils new Starbucks Serenade vending machine during National Automatic Merchandising Association's Coffee, Tea & Water show in Nashville, TN, for Michael Hinson, Brew Avenue Refreshment Services (Martinez, GA). The bean-to-cup brewer hit the market in February.

Topic: Coffee Service News

Articles:
  • Farmer Bros. Introduces Cold-Brew Coffee Filter Packs
  • Year-To-Date Colombian Coffee Production Climbs 4.8%
  • Fuji Electric Enters U.S. Bean-To-Cup Brewer Market
  • Rich Coast Becomes Two Rivers Single-Cup Coffee Distributor For Central PA
  • NCA's 2017 U.S. Coffee-Drinking Trends Include More Gourmet, Younger Consumers
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 