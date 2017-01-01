Starbucks Debuts Whole-Bean Serenade Single-Cup Brewer

SEATTLE -- The new countertop Serenade single-cup brewer from Starbucks prepares coffeehouse favorites at the touch of a button. It's equipped with a 17" touchscreen and the ability to add a payment device. It has two 3-lb. and one 2-lb. whole bean hoppers and two 5-lb. soluble product hoppers. Beverage selections include coffee, iced coffee, Tazo chai latte and hot chocolate. Separate access to ice is needed to prepare iced coffee.

When filled with Starbucks whole-bean coffees, hot cocoa mix and Tazo chai latte, the Serenade produces 50 8-fl.oz. beverages per hour. The machine is NSF-certified, measures 20.1" W. x 23" D. x 40.4" H. and weighs 120 lbs. It requires a dedicated cold water line.