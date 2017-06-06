Heritage Coffee Co. Expands Montreal Distribution Center

LONDON, ON -- Canadian roaster Heritage Coffee Co. said it has expanded its distribution center in Saint-Laurent, QC, a borough of Montreal. Officials said the larger facility will handle more products for its customers in central and eastern Canada, which will improve lead times and efficiencies at its London, ON, roasting plant.

Heritage Coffee, established in 1980, supplies coffee and related products to foodservice and office coffee service operators in the U.S., Canada and overseas.