Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 6/6/2017

Heritage Coffee Co. Expands Montreal Distribution Center


Nick Montano
Nick@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Canadian coffee roasters, Heritage Coffee Co., Heritage Saint-Laurent facility, vending, office coffee service

LONDON, ON -- Canadian roaster Heritage Coffee Co. said it has expanded its distribution center in Saint-Laurent, QC, a borough of Montreal. Officials said the larger facility will handle more products for its customers in central and eastern Canada, which will improve lead times and efficiencies at its London, ON, roasting plant.

Heritage Coffee, established in 1980, supplies coffee and related products to foodservice and office coffee service operators in the U.S., Canada and overseas.

Topic: Coffee Service News

