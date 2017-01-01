Royal Cup And Partner Clients Donate $70,000 To Neverthirst From Roar Coffee Sales

BIRMINGHAM, AL -- Coffee roaster Royal Cup Inc. and 600 of its partner clients reportedly raised $68,162.05 to date for Neverthirst, an international nonprofit that brings clean water to underserved populations by donating a percentage from each serving of Roar coffee sold. Funds raised through the partnership reportedly directly funded the construction of wells and provided water-filtration systems for communities in Cambodia and India.

"It's both rewarding and uplifting to witness the tangible utilization of our contributions, and subsequent positive impact from this initiative for communities in desperate need of clean, accessible drinking water," said Howard Chapman, president of Royal Cup's office beverage division.

Since the partnership began in November 2016, Neverthirst has reportedly used Roar funds to build two WASH projects for schools in Cambodia, which provides a biosand filter (which removes harmful bacteria in water), a handwashing station, and a latrine block. The organization has also built four wells, 11 rain tanks and 30 biosand filters with latrines across Cambodia, and two wells in India.

For each serving of Royal Cup's Roar coffee sold, 2¢ goes directly to Neverthirst. Royal said sales of the fast-growing brand have increased by 40% year-over-year, and includes both coffee pods and whole-bean coffees. Current clients need only to continue drinking Roar coffees to help propel the initiative.