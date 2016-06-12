Former Sbarro CMO Anne Pritz Joins Royal Cup Coffee & Tea

Anne Pritz

BIRMINGHAM, AL -- The former chief marketing officer of the Sbarro pizza chain has joined office coffee service and roasting giant Royal Cup Coffee & Tea in the same capacity. For her new employer, Anne Pritz will oversee marketing and creative services to develop Royal's brand strategy and implement initiatives for its consumer-based products and services.

Pritz began her career at Tim Hortons Café and Bake Shop, where she worked her way up to senior manager of U.S. marketing. In early 2014, she joined Sbarro as chief marketing officer, leading marketing strategies for the 800-plus store chain, domestically and internationally.

"Our marketing team will fuse the tremendous power of the company's strongest assets -- great people, innovative products and unrivaled customer service -- and leverage them through proven and creative marketing strategies designed to elevate the brand's profile and further establish Royal Cup as a category leader," Pritz said.

Established in 1896, Birmingham, AL-based Royal Cup Coffee & Tea imports, roasts and distributes premium and specialty coffees and teas. It serves and distributes to businesses, hotels, foodservice installations and convenience stores throughout the U.S. and the Caribbean.