Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 2, February 2017, Posted On: 1/27/2017

Royal Cup Coffee & Tea Names Chip Wann CFO


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: William L. Wann Jr., Chip Wann, office coffee service, Royal Cup Coffee & Tea, premium coffees and teas, Royal Cup chief operating officer

BIRMINGHAM, AL -- William L. (Chip) Wann Jr. has joined office coffee service and roasting giant Royal Cup Coffee & Tea as chief financial officer. He will manage Royal's corporate finance, commodities, and financial planning and analysis. He will also oversee the accounting and credit departments, taxes and risk management, along with the company's information technology infrastructure.

Wann most recently served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer of digital media distribution company Mspark. Prior to that, he was senior vice-president of financial operations at the home health division of Amedisys Inc. Earlier in his career, he was a vice-president and chief financial officer for Surgical Care Affiliates, and for the life insurance, annuities and acquisitions divisions of Protective Life Corp. He started his career in the Birmingham office of Ernst & Young LLP.

Established in 1896, Birmingham, AL-based Royal Cup Coffee & Tea imports, roasts and distributes premium coffees and teas.

Topic: Coffee Service News

