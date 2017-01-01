 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

Classifieds

Buy a Classified Ad

Editorial Calendars

Circulation Data

Downloads

Bookstore

Date Book

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 2, February 2017, Posted On: 1/18/2017

Mars Takes Wraps Off Aroma Single-Serve 'Freshpack' Coffee Brewer


Emily Jed
TAGS: Mars Drinks, Aroma coffee brewer, single-bup coffee, Mars Freshpacks, Starbucks

Mars Drinks, Aroma coffee brewer

PHILADELPHIA -- New from Mars Drinks is the Aroma compact single-serve brewer for small workspaces. Available this spring, it creates more than 100 café-style drink options, from coffees and cappuccinos to hot chocolates and soups.

The brewer uses Mars Drinks' new "greener" Freshpacks, which boast a 31% carbon footprint reduction compared to earlier packs.

Brew time for both coffees and teas is less than 60 seconds, and the brewing method paired with the Freshpack ensures no flavor cross-contamination from drink to drink, according to Mars. The machine produces 10 8-fl.oz. drinks between refills.

Mars is touting Aroma's larger water tank capacity over Keurig's Office Pro K145; it offers four more cups between tank refills.

The Aroma announcement follows the November introduction of three premium Starbucks coffees for Mars brewers -- Pike Place, Caffè Verona and Veranda blends. | SEE STORY

Topic: Coffee Service News

