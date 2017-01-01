Mars Takes Wraps Off Aroma Single-Serve 'Freshpack' Coffee Brewer

PHILADELPHIA -- New from Mars Drinks is the Aroma compact single-serve brewer for small workspaces. Available this spring, it creates more than 100 café-style drink options, from coffees and cappuccinos to hot chocolates and soups.

The brewer uses Mars Drinks' new "greener" Freshpacks, which boast a 31% carbon footprint reduction compared to earlier packs.

Brew time for both coffees and teas is less than 60 seconds, and the brewing method paired with the Freshpack ensures no flavor cross-contamination from drink to drink, according to Mars. The machine produces 10 8-fl.oz. drinks between refills.

Mars is touting Aroma's larger water tank capacity over Keurig's Office Pro K145; it offers four more cups between tank refills.

The Aroma announcement follows the November introduction of three premium Starbucks coffees for Mars brewers -- Pike Place, Caffè Verona and Veranda blends.