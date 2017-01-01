 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Redemption Report

 |

Classifieds

 |

Buy a Classified Ad

 |

Editorial Calendars

 |

Circulation Data

 |

Downloads

 |

Bookstore

 |

Date Book

Search:      

Bookmark this site



Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 5/19/2017

Year-To-Date Colombian Coffee Production Climbs 4.8%


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Colombia coffee production, mild washed arabica coffee, Colombian Coffee Growers Federation, Colombian coffee exports

BOGOTA -- Colombia, the world's leading producer of mild washed arabica coffee, produced 4.4 million 60kg. bags between January and April. That's a 4.8% increase over the 4.2 million bags produced during the same period in 2016, according to the Colombian Coffee Growers Federation.

As a result of delayed flowerings, coffee production in April dropped 20%, generating only 834,000 bags. Harvest peaks, however, are expected to arrive mid-May.

During the past 12 months (May 2016-April 2017), Colombian coffee production surpassed 14.4 million 60kg. bags, a 0.8% drop, compared with the 14.5 million bags produced during the comparable year-earlier period.

So far this crop year, which began in October 2016, Colombia's coffee production has increased 5.1%, reaching nearly 8.8 million 60kg. bags.

Year-to-date Colombian coffee exports registered a 4% increase, reaching more than 4.4 million 60kg. bags. Similarly, coffee exports reached 936,000 bags in April, a 1% increase, compared with April 2016's 931,000 bags.

During the past 12 months (May 2016-April 2017), coffee exports reached 13 million 60kg. bags, almost the same volume registered between May 2015 and April 2016. So far this crop year, exports rose 9%, topping 8.4 million 60kg. bags.

Topic: Coffee Service News

Articles:
  • Farmer Bros. Introduces Cold-Brew Coffee Filter Packs
  • Fuji Electric Enters U.S. Bean-To-Cup Brewer Market
  • Rich Coast Becomes Two Rivers Single-Cup Coffee Distributor For Central PA
  • NCA's 2017 U.S. Coffee-Drinking Trends Include More Gourmet, Younger Consumers
  • Colombian Coffee Production Rises 18% In February
Copyright © 2017 Vending Times Inc. All rights reserved. 
P: (516) 442-1850 | F: (516) 442-1849 | subscriptions@vendingtimes.net
55 Maple Ave. - Ste. 304, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 