Year-To-Date Colombian Coffee Production Climbs 4.8%

BOGOTA -- Colombia, the world's leading producer of mild washed arabica coffee, produced 4.4 million 60kg. bags between January and April. That's a 4.8% increase over the 4.2 million bags produced during the same period in 2016, according to the Colombian Coffee Growers Federation.

As a result of delayed flowerings, coffee production in April dropped 20%, generating only 834,000 bags. Harvest peaks, however, are expected to arrive mid-May.

During the past 12 months (May 2016-April 2017), Colombian coffee production surpassed 14.4 million 60kg. bags, a 0.8% drop, compared with the 14.5 million bags produced during the comparable year-earlier period.

So far this crop year, which began in October 2016, Colombia's coffee production has increased 5.1%, reaching nearly 8.8 million 60kg. bags.

Year-to-date Colombian coffee exports registered a 4% increase, reaching more than 4.4 million 60kg. bags. Similarly, coffee exports reached 936,000 bags in April, a 1% increase, compared with April 2016's 931,000 bags.

During the past 12 months (May 2016-April 2017), coffee exports reached 13 million 60kg. bags, almost the same volume registered between May 2015 and April 2016. So far this crop year, exports rose 9%, topping 8.4 million 60kg. bags.