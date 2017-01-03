 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 4, April 2017, Posted On: 3/1/2017

Keurig And Dunkin' Donuts Expand K-Cup Partnership To Workplaces And Hotels


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: single-cup coffee, workplace refreshments, office coffee servicer, vending, Keurig Green Mountain, Dunkin' Donuts K-cups, Larissa Quinn

WATERBURY, VT -- Keurig Green Mountain said it has expanded its partnership with Dunkin' Donuts to bring the company's K-Cups to workplaces and hotel guest rooms. The single-cup capsules were previously available only to home consumers at retail, online and at Dunkin Donuts stores.

Initially, five Dunkin' Donuts K-Cup varieties will be available for away-from-home customers in the U.S. through Keurig authorized distributors serving workplaces and hotels.

"The expansion of our Dunkin' Donuts partnership to select away-from-home customers is just one example of Keurig's commitment to help drive employee and guest satisfaction in the workplace through high quality, beloved coffee brand choices," said Keurig vice-president of marketing Larissa Quinn.

Topic: Coffee Service News

