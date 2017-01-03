Keurig And Dunkin' Donuts Expand K-Cup Partnership To Workplaces And Hotels

WATERBURY, VT -- Keurig Green Mountain said it has expanded its partnership with Dunkin' Donuts to bring the company's K-Cups to workplaces and hotel guest rooms. The single-cup capsules were previously available only to home consumers at retail, online and at Dunkin Donuts stores.

Initially, five Dunkin' Donuts K-Cup varieties will be available for away-from-home customers in the U.S. through Keurig authorized distributors serving workplaces and hotels.

"The expansion of our Dunkin' Donuts partnership to select away-from-home customers is just one example of Keurig's commitment to help drive employee and guest satisfaction in the workplace through high quality, beloved coffee brand choices," said Keurig vice-president of marketing Larissa Quinn.