Coffco Receives Filterquik Patents, Hires Cliff Rosen To Bring It To Market

Cliff Rosen

ST. PAUL, MN -- Coffco LLC said it has received patents for its Filterquik coffee filter storage and separator solution. Simultaneously, the St. Paul, MN company announced that it has hired Cliff Rosen to bring Filterquik to the workplace refreshments and foodservice markets.

Filterquik users first load the plastic dispenser with a stack of filters and then employs a "pick," mounted outside it and tethered by a cord, to effortlessly pluck a single filter every time. The system is designed to eliminate the waste and mess associated with loose paper filters.

The dispenser can be tucked inside a drawer, mounted horizontally on a counter or affixed vertically to a cabinet door or wall to save space. It is available in three sizes that accommodate filter dimensions and quantities for office, foodservice and home applications.

"It has been a long time coming. We are excited to finally be able to market our products," Coffco chief executive Jeff Roberts said. "We were excited to be able to bring Cliff Rosen in to take the helm. In the past few months he has tied up all the loose ends."

Rosen added, "Filterquik is a simple solution to an obvious problem. I liked it when I first saw it, and am excited to bring it to the market."

Rosen has been involved in office coffee and water services for two decades. He's developed and marketed products for Pure1 Systems and Kool Tek Coolers. Rosen can be reached at cliff@filterquik.com.