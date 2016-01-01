 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 1, January 2017, Posted On: 12/16/2016

Colombia To Host Inaugural World Coffee Producers Forum In July


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Colombia coffee conference, first World Coffee Producers Forum, coffee supply chain

BOGOTA, Colombia -- Colombia will host the first World Coffee Producers Forum from July 10 to 12, bringing together key players of the coffee supply chain to discuss challenges in the coffee sector.

The forum, which will unite producers, exporters, importers, roasters and traders, seeks to foster sustainability from seed to cup, and to identify strategies to achieve better distribution of value and responsibility among stakeholders in the coffee chain.

Representatives of 40 coffee-producing countries are expected to participate, along with other nations who play key roles in the supply chain. Some of the issues to be addressed include economic sustainability of producers, rural development and climate change adaptation, as well as price volatility, generational change and co-responsibility in the value chain.

Topic: Coffee Service News

