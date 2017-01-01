National Coffee Becomes U.S. Commercial Rep For Lavit Cold Beverage Systems

NEW YORK CITY -- Lavit LLC said it has appointed National Coffee to represent commercial sales of its single-serve "Cooler Water Coolers" in the United States.

Lavit's cold beverage system, used in tandem with its EcoCaps capsules, lets users to craft their beverage of their choice in seconds by choosing still or sparkling water, and adjusting flavor intensity and the carbonation level. Beverages are free of preservatives and contain 10 calories or less per 12-fl.oz. serving.

National Coffee is a sales organization for office coffee service, vending, pure water, micromarket, office products and hospitality industries. It represents a wide range of coffee and tea and related products. Lavit will be the first cold single-serve beverage system in its roster.