Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 6, June 2017, Posted On: 6/17/2017

Colombian Coffee Production Falls 22.5% In May, Civic Strike Hits Exports


BOGOTA, Colombia -- Colombia, the world's leading producer of mild washed arabica coffee, produced 901,000 60kg. bags in May, a 22.5% decrease compared with the nearly 1.2 million 60kg. bags in May 2016. This decline, according to the Colombian Coffee Growers Federation (FNC), was the result of the heavy rains of 2017's first half, which significantly delayed flowerings.

Year-to-date production (January-May 2017) reached 5.3 million 60kg. bags, a 1.1% decrease compared with the nearly 5.4 million 60kg. bags produced during the previous period.

During the past 12 months (June 2016-May 2017), coffee production decreased 2.6%, to 14.2 million 60kg. bags, FNC reported.

So far, this coffee year (Oct. 2016-May 2017), Colombian coffee production has increased 1.7%, reaching nearly 9.7 million 60kg bags.

As a result of the civic strike that blocked Columbia's port of Buenaventura for 22 days, coffee exports were redirected to the ports of Cartagena and Santa Marta. Although this partially alleviated the problem, the strike had an impact on Colombian coffee exports, which fell 6% compared with the 891,000 60kg. bags exported in May 2016.

Year-to-date exports (January-May 2017) reached over 5.2 million 60kg bags, a 2% increase compared to the 5.1 million bags sold in international markets between January and May 2016.

During the past 12 months (June 2016-May 2017), Colombian coffee exports reached over 12.9 million bags, almost the same figure registered between June 2015 and May 2016.

So far this coffee year (October 2016-May 2017), coffee exports increased 7% by reaching over 9.2 million 60kg. bags, FNC reported.

