Two Rivers Coffee Appoints Jay McMenamin OCS Sales VP

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ -- Two Rivers Coffee Co. has named Jay McMenamin vice-president of sales. In his new post, McMenamin, who brings decades of experience in the coffee industry, will focus on the office refreshment market.

McMenamin has held senior management positions at many companies, including Barrie House Coffee, a roaster based in Elmsford, NY. He was inducted into the National Automatic Merchandising Association's Coffee Services Hall of Fame in November.

Based in South Plainfield, NJ, Two Rivers Coffee Co. was founded in April 2012 to market its Brooklyn Bean Roastery brand. It manufactures single-serve coffee under its own brands, as well as licensed products for other brands. It also provides private-label single-cup coffee for other roasters and retail chains.

"Two Rivers Coffee is uniquely suited to providing exceptional service to the office coffee service market and the wide variety in their product offering will give distributors and customers a huge selection of products to choose from," McMenamin said.

Two Rivers founder and sales director Mayer Koenig said McMenamin's extensive knowledge of OCS and industry relationships makes him a valuable addition.