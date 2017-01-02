 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 2, February 2017, Posted On: 2/1/2017

Keurig Launches E-commerce Site That Targets Workplace Decision-Makers


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Keurig Green Mountain Inc., office coffee service, Keurig direct sales site, commercial.keurig.com, office breakroom supplies, Cassandra Murphy

WATERBURY, VT -- Keurig Green Mountain Inc. announced today the launch of its first website for office refreshment decision-makers. It enables locations to inquire about Keurig's single-serve brewers and beverages for workplaces. The single-cup coffee giant said the new mobile-friendly site -- commercial.keurig.com -- is a one-stop shop for selecting the right Keurig brewer and beverages based on office size and employee needs.

"At Keurig, we're committed to investing in tools that create the ultimate breakroom experience for administrators' employees and customers," said Cassandra Murphy, senior marketing manager for workplace of Keurig. "Studies show that providing employees with choices in the breakroom, including a variety of premium beverages, increases employee satisfaction. The new website is designed to help the office decision maker select the right beverage program for their team."

The homepage has segment-based navigation to customize a beverage solution based on industry and employee sectors. Within those industry-specific sections, workplace and hospitality decision makers can find everything from breakroom insights to merchandising support.

Additionally, the new site features training videos and coffee trends information, including millennial coffee and iced coffee consumption habits, to inform decision makers as they tailor the beverage experience at the office.

Topic: Coffee Service News

