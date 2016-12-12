 QUICK LINKS: Videos  |  Micromarkets |

Issue Date: Vol. 57, No. 1, January 2017, Posted On: 12/12/2016

Specialty Coffee Association of America Forms Technicians Guild


Emily Jed
Emily@vendingtimes.net
TAGS: Specialty Coffee Association of America, SCAA guild, Coffee Technicians Guild

SANTA ANA, CA -- The Specialty Coffee Association of America has started the Coffee Technicians Guild, dedicated to supporting the coffee industry through the development of professional technicians. The guild is now welcoming its first members, with the hope of creating a community of technicians who can provide mutual support and knowledge, along with opportunities to develop skills and learn best practices.

SCAA said the new group will allow coffee technicians to work with the association to create a definition of what that title means, and develop standards for what they do. Plans call for the guild to build an accreditation program, provide training and resources, and foster communication within the industry.

"We are at the dawn of a new era for coffee technicians," SCCA said. "Regardless of whether you've been a technician for 20 years or are just getting started in the industry, participation in the guild will undoubtedly aid in your success and inspiration throughout your career."

Topic: Coffee Service News

