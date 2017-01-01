Firestone Financial LLC, a leading provider of equipment financing for the amusement and vending industry, has partnered with The Locker Network™, a specialist in keyless and secure electronic locker solutions, to bring about a new program for financing keyless electronic locker banks.

The program offers 0.00% APR for 12 months or 4.99% APR for an extended repayment term of 24 months on all keyless electronic locker banks from The Locker Network™. Customers will be able to take full advantage of the promotion from now until the end of June. For details on the full program, please visit www.firestonefinancial.com/locker_2017.

The partnership between Firestone Financial and The Locker Network™ further builds upon the existing rapport that the company has with Helix Leisure, a leading supplier to the out-of-home entertainment industry and the parent company of The Locker Network™, LAI Games and Embed Systems, who Firestone has worked closely with over the past few years.

“This is an exciting opportunity to leverage our great partnership with Helix Leisure and help bring The Locker Network’s unparalleled electronic locker systems to new and existing clients,” noted Firestone’s Vice President of Sales, Jim Hines. “We look forward to working alongside The Locker Network and helping them finance their unique floating locker solutions to customers across all industries.”

For more information about the Locker Network™ program and other promotional offers, please visit us at www.firestonefinancial.com/promotions-current.htm.

For more information on Firestone Financial, please visit www.firestonefinancial.coml, call 800-851-1001 ext. 41 or email websales@firestonefinancial.com.

Founded in 1965 and based in Needham, MA, Firestone Financial is a nationwide finance company serving the amusement, fitness, vending and laundry industries. The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Bank. Interested parties can learn more about Firestone Financial and its offering to the amusement market online at www.firestonefinancial.com or by calling Firestone Financial at 800-851-1001.

The Locker Network™, a subsidiary of Helix Leisure, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced keyless networked electronic locker systems to leisure and entertainment facilities worldwide. The Locker Network™ draws on a legacy of 55 years of experience in the entertainment and game industry. The Locker Network™ is chosen for their outstanding reliability, ease of use, high levels of security and comprehensive support and monitoring. Visit www.thelockernetwork.com for additional information about The Locker Network™.