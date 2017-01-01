I am selling my successful bulk vending business that I started over 35 years ago. Locations are established that provide income through sales of plush animals, toys, candy, gum, stickers, tattoos, kiddie rides, & product sales. I currently maintain & service approximately 1600 machines rotated in the warehouse & on locations. Expanding new locations will further increase revenue. I operate in greater North Dakota, as well as border towns in Minnesota, South Dakota, & Montana. At this time, the business is based from Bismarck, ND, but can function from anywhere in the sales area.

Ownership of this business would be a prime purchase for anyone wanting to operate a reputable enterprise. I offer the sale of my business at a fair price according to business standards. I will train the new owner on locations, routes, purchasing, machine maintenance, and accounting management.

I look forward to answering any purchase related questions.

Please contact me at 701-429-1530. Allen